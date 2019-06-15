Diggy Makes Sure The Bag Is Secured On "Re-Up"

Diggy Simmons has been steadily rolling out new music in 2019. In April he delivered "All Mine" with B Free, in May he came through with "Goin," and for June he's dropped off "Re-Up." The 24-year-old spent his adolescence in front of reality television cameras as the world watched him group up in the hip hop elite, Run DMC Simmons family. Now that he's an adult, Diggy is stepping into his own as a young man, showing the world that he's grinding in this business and making a name for himself by his own merit.

On "Re-Up," Diggy brags about the stacks in his bank account, rapping that he and his crew are untouchable as they make sure their bag is secured. The deals are made, the money is flowing, and Diggy isn't afraid to spend it. Check out Diggy's latest and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Get some bottles to my section right now

We about to go up, turn the lights down

It's a light show, so turn the lights down

You should re-up on the bag and turn your life 'round