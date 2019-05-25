Diggy Drops Off Breakdancing Visual For His Single "Goin"

Diggy Simmons continues to step into his own as the former Run's House child star is showing that he's more than his previously portrayals on reality television. The 24-year-old released his album Lighten Up at the end of 2018 and the continues to roll out single for the record. His latest drop off is the visual to "Goin," a dance-centered music video that was directed by Flow Brothers.

The visual takes place on a playground and features a handful of dancers who take turns showing off their skills. There's a lot of Harlem shaking going on, a nod to Diggy's New York upbringing and style. Later, Diggy rides around in a two-seater, drop top luxury ride with his lady by his side. This isn't the Diggy that many Run's House fans remember, but let us know if the young rapper has the chops to make a name for himself in the game.