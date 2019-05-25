mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Diggy Drops Off Breakdancing Visual For His Single "Goin"

By
  May 24, 2019 21:39
  746 Views
Simmons offers up a high-energy music video.

Diggy Simmons continues to step into his own as the former Run's House child star is showing that he's more than his previously portrayals on reality television. The 24-year-old released his album Lighten Up at the end of 2018 and the continues to roll out single for the record. His latest drop off is the visual to "Goin," a dance-centered music video that was directed by Flow Brothers. 

The visual takes place on a playground and features a handful of dancers who take turns showing off their skills. There's a lot of Harlem shaking going on, a nod to Diggy's New York upbringing and style. Later, Diggy rides around in a two-seater, drop top luxury ride with his lady by his side. This isn't the Diggy that many Run's House fans remember, but let us know if the young rapper has the chops to make a name for himself in the game.

Diggy Simmons Lighten Up Music Videos News
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Diggy Drops Off Breakdancing Visual For His Single "Goin"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES