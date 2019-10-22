Diddy has been in the news all throughout the last forty-eight hours but, to be honest, it's not because of anything he's done to create attention. The rap mogul's surroundings have been quite messy as of late, seemingly breaking up with his model girlfriend Lori Harvey after a short romance. This weekend, Harvey was involved in a car accident in Beverly Hills, flipping over her SUV and attempting to flee after she was caught texting and driving. Diddy was mentioned in some of those headlines. Now, his sons were involved in a car crash and, thankfully, they're both safe.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In an exclusive report by The Shade Room, it has been confirmed that both Quincy and Christian Combs were involved in an accident last night. There were reportedly no fatalities or serious injuries. However, damage has been reported to the black Range Rover that Christian was driving. The incident apparently took place near Diddy's home in Los Angeles and, shortly after police arrived, his Maybach could be seen pulling up to assess the situation.

We're happy that nobody was hurt but, for real, everyone in Diddy's circle has got to start driving more carefully. Two crashes in two days is not looking good. Hopefully, the Combs family is able to cover any repairs needed.