Model Lori Harvey has become quite the celebrity in the last year. Hearing her name thrown around in all the hottest gossip circles, the daughter of famed television host and comedian Steve Harvey has been allegedly dating none other than Diddy, one of the world's biggest rap moguls, for the last few months. She's also been linked to Trey Songz, Future, and Diddy's own son. Unfortunately, she's made her way into the headlines once again but, this time, it's not because of who she's hanging out with.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to OK! Magazine, the star was involved in a "serious" car crash over the weekend, getting arrested after attempting to get away with a hit-and-run. The model was reportedly texting and driving at the same time when her Mercedes-Benz SUV hit another car and flipped over. The driver of the other vehicle reportedly pulled her out of the car but she attempted to flee before the police arrived. She was apparently arrested on two charges but did not spend the night in jail. "She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene," says the source. "Not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court."

In other Lori Harvey-related news, some of her fans believe she was catching lunch with Future yesterday after both celebs were spotted at Nobu in Malibu.