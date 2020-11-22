We still can't get over the fact that Jeezy and Gucci Mane actually faced off against each other on Thursday night. It's one of the many unexpected turns of 2020. And to top it off, they performed their 2005 hit record, "So Icy."

Despite the tension between them, things never got physical, thankfully. Even though, Gucci Mane was getting pretty disrespectful over the course of the evening, as well as the days leading up. He continued to taunt Jeezy over the death of Pookie Loc, declaring that he'd be smoking on his dead friend after performing "The Truth." But even then, he kicked his performance off with "Round 1" where he officially declared the battle between Gucci Mane and Jeezy.

By the time the night came to an end, things were at peace between the two former foes. Gucci Mane said that he accepted the olive branch Jeezy extended and from there, they went on to Compound in Atlanta where plenty of bottles were bought and popped.

Diddy was among those who showed a heavy amount of love to Gucci and Jeezy for showing this level of maturity. The rapper hit Twitter with a clip of Jeezy and Gucci's tense exchanging and acknowledging how far they came. "THE GREATEST BATTLE I’VE EVER SEEN," he tweeted this weekend. "THANK YOU KINGS @JEEZY@GUCCI1017!!!!! #BLACKUNITY#VERZUZ."

It seems like the people agree, as well. Jeezy and Gucci's Verzuz broke records with its viewership, pushing its ratings above the VMAs, BBMAs, CMAs, and more.

Did Thursday's Verzuz live up to your expectations? Sound off in the comments.