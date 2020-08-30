The relationship between Kanye West and Drake dates back over 10 years. Though they've collaborated on several occasions since then, things have gone awry along the way. The pair have been going back-and-forth with each other over the course of the past two years, with both parties continuing to fire shots at each other to this day. Most recently, many believed that Drake's bar on "Laugh Now Cry Later" was directed towards Kanye and his recent partnership with the GAP. "Distance between us is not like a store, this isn't a closeable gap," he raps on the record.

Apparently, Drake might actually be willing to make peace with Kanye, according to a post-and-delete from OVO producer, NEENYO. As first reported by OnSmash, a photo posted to NEENYO's IG revealed an envelope that reads, "To: Ye From: Drake" with the OVO owl logo at the bottom left corner. NEENYO has removed it from his Instagram Story but fans quickly nabbed a screenshot of it. For all we know, it could just be Drake's way of trolling 'Ye, though it would be a monumental move if they decided to bury the hatchet.

Drake's currently readying the release of his forthcoming studio album, Certified Lover Boy which is due out in the near future. Many initially believed it would be coming on Friday, though that wasn't the case at all. However, celebrity and influencer friends recently shared their early merch bundles to flex on the 'Gram, a promising sign that it is on the way. Maybe, the envelope Drake sent to 'Ye is

