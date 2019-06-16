Dexta Daps & Pressa Drop "Big Accident" On The Road To Caribana 2019

Jane & Finch's Pressa is gearing up for a tempestuous Caribana in 2019 by mixing it up with the criminally underrated Dexta Daps. A quite scan of HNHH's userbase tells me Dexta is somewhat of an unknown commodity in these parts, but don't deceive into thinking he doesn't hold his weight outside of West Kingston, Jamaica.

The split bill collaboration was submitted in the form of a music video set in a tropical location, the likes of which Torontonians try in earnest to recreate each year during the internationally renowned Caribana Festival. This year's festivities are set to begin in a little over 45 days, as per the event's running countdown on their official webpage.

It just so happens that in 2019, Caribana will bleed into the returning OVO Festival taking place on Monday, August the 7th. The Toronto public has been without the event since Drake performed a commemorated set in the year 2017. If you're so inclined to join up with the Carribean diaspora in Toronto come August, consider Pressa and Dexta Daps's "Big Accident" as your inaugural warm-up sesh.

Quotable Lyrics:

Push it in her belly

Then I push it in her gut

Fuck her for an hour

Make her run and tell a friend.

- Pressa