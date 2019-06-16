mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dexta Daps & Pressa Drop "Big Accident" On The Road To Caribana 2019

Devin Ch
June 16, 2019 16:37
237 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Big Accident
Dexta Daps & Pressa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pressa and Dexta Daps breathe new life into the expression "Carribean Connection."


Jane & Finch's Pressa is gearing up for a tempestuous Caribana in 2019 by mixing it up with the criminally underrated Dexta Daps. A quite scan of HNHH's userbase tells me Dexta is somewhat of an unknown commodity in these parts, but don't deceive into thinking he doesn't hold his weight outside of West Kingston, Jamaica.

The split bill collaboration was submitted in the form of a music video set in a tropical location, the likes of which Torontonians try in earnest to recreate each year during the internationally renowned Caribana Festival. This year's festivities are set to begin in a little over 45 days, as per the event's running countdown on their official webpage.

It just so happens that in 2019, Caribana will bleed into the returning OVO Festival taking place on Monday, August the 7th. The Toronto public has been without the event since Drake performed a commemorated set in the year 2017. If you're so inclined to join up with the Carribean diaspora in Toronto come August, consider Pressa and Dexta Daps's "Big Accident" as your inaugural warm-up sesh.

Quotable Lyrics:

Push it in her belly
Then I push it in her gut
Fuck her for an hour
Make her run and tell a friend.

- Pressa

Dexta Daps
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  237
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dexta Daps Pressa caribana 2019 ovo fest Drake toronto kingston jamaica
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dexta Daps & Pressa Drop "Big Accident" On The Road To Caribana 2019
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject