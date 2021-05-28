Destiny's Child members, Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, reunited this week to discuss the release of Williams' new book Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life And Can Save Yours, and visit with Rowland's new son Noah. In the Instagram posts revealing their mini reunion, which include pictures of the trio as well as audio clips from their hangout, they discuss the impact of Williams' book as well as the member's battle with depression during her run with the group.

When asked by fellow member Beyoncé what she hopes people learn from the book, Williams states: "It’s okay to not be okay and it’s okay to tell somebody you’re not okay." She also admits to wishing she would have opened up to the other members about her mental health earlier: "Because I obviously — I should have done that with y’all. I’ve been open about a lot of things but I never was really truthful with how I really was. Even though y’all have proven to be safe — friends, safe sisters. Sometimes people have to know that you’re not going to be looked at differently if you say, ‘Y’all I’ve been sad too long.’ It amplifies one’s bravery and gives them courage. Like oh it’s okay."

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Knowles then responds with "I just know Kelly and I feel so honored that we are now your safe place where you can express any and everything. And we know that you are that for us and you’ve always been that for us." The audio ends touchingly with the singers reminiscing about the cherished friendship and experience they have with each other, with Williams offering: "I’m thankful, so thankful for connection. This is 20 years, y’all of relationship."

Despite the mental health focus of the link up, Beyoncé fans will be happy to know that the singer has new music in the works while jokingly freestyling.

Check out the Instagram posts below.

Will you be reading Williams' new book?