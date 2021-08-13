Desiigner Unleashes New EP "3 The Hard Way"

When he burst onto the scene, Desiigner was instantly compared to Future because of his auto-tuned deep voice, standing out with his aggressive ad-libs. While his career hasn't been all that it was originally shaping up to be, the Brooklyn rapper has made a killing for himself as he continues to release new music for his fans.

With over 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Desiigner isn't exactly struggling. His core base was blessed on Friday with a new three-pack of songs for the weekend, coming in the form of the new EP 3 The Hard Way.

3 The Hard Way includes three new bangers from Desiigner, titled "F.A.B," "Hop Out," and "Big Earthquake." If you've been waiting for new music from the former G.O.O.D. Music artist, you're in luck.

What do you think of the new EP?

Tracklist:

1. F.A.B

2. Hop Out

3. Big Earthquake