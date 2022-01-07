Tragedy struck as a 2010 Nissan GT-R owned and driven by Deshazor Everett, Safety of the Washington Football Team, crashed and appeared "trapped in the trees," according to an onlooking witness in a 911 call on December 23, 2021. The witness told 911 that the car had crashed but was unsure what caused the accident. Repeatedly telling the dispatch that medics should "please hurry," the witness stated that he was sure that one of the vehicle's passengers was trapped.

When the medical dispatch finally arrived at the crash scene, they found Everett and 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters located in the car. As the medical personnel tended to the scene, they found that Peters had unfortunately passed away from severe injuries caused by an accident. The crash also injured Everett, but his injuries weren't fatal.

(Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

This crash would lead to Everett being placed on WTF's non-football injury list resulting at the end of his season but, to reassure his fans, he made sure to tweet a message of gratitude saying, "thank you for all of your prayers, continue to pray for Olivia's family and me. Thank you all #Live4Liv"

An ongoing investigation is being conducted, and Everett's attorney stated that his client was doing everything to ensure the investigation went as smoothly as possible. Still, they would appreciate it if everyone respected the family and their privacy at this time.

"At this time, we ask that you respect the privacy of the individuals and families involved," Noorishad said, "and reserve judgment until all of the facts are gathered."

We keep the Everett and Peters families in our thoughts.

[Via]