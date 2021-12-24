Earlier today, it was reported that Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car accident that led to the death of a 29-year-old woman by the name of Olivia S. Peters. Everett is in the hospital following the incident and he is believed to have serious injuries that are not currently life-threatening. This is a massive tragedy and the fact that today is Christmas Eve, only makes it worse.

Now, the police in Virginia are investigating the crash, however, they do not believe that alcohol was a factor. Either way, the Washington Football Team fully intends on cooperating with the investigation. In fact, the team sent out a statement today where they reacted to the tragic news all while offering condolences to Peters' family.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one," the team wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities."

There is no update on Everett's condition right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any updates as soon as they become available.