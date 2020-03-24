Deshaun Watson has proven himself to be one of the best young quarterback talents in the entire NFL and as the starter for the Houston Texans, he has cemented himself as one of the players to watch out for years to come. For the past few seasons, his favorite target has been none other than DeAndre Hopkins. Unfortunately for Watson, Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Now, Watson will have to play the upcoming season without his guy.

In light of this, Watson took to Twitter where he dropped off some Drake lyrics from the song "Emotionless." He writes "i don't know how i’ma make it out of here clean. can’t even keep track of who plays for the other team.. iconic duos rip and split at the seams."

Unsurprisingly, fans took this as some sort of admission that he no longer wants to play for the Texans anymore and that he is hoping to change teams, sooner rather than later. Of course, this is a gross over-exaggeration but we're talking about football fans here so it isn't all that surprising when you truly think about it.

There were even some fans prophecizing that Bill Belichick might try to get him on the Patriots. While this will probably never happen, it doesn't hurt for Patriots fans to fantasize.