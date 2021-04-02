Deshaun Watson is currently battling 19 different sexual assault lawsuits. These suits stem from allegations that he was sexually inappropriate with various massage therapists. In these allegations, each woman describes a similar pattern of behavior that saw Watson allegedly engaging in some disgusting acts. The lawsuits are being handled by attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims there is a plethora of evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Now, a new update has been presented in the case. According to the Houston PD, a formal complaint has been filed against Watson which means an investigation will now be taking place. Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, is thrilled by this notion as he believes it will finally bring forth evidence that Watson did nothing wrong.

“We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department," Hardin said.

The extent of the complaint was not revealed by the Houston PD although based on Hardin's statement, it is most likely related to the lawsuits that have popped up over the past two weeks. This is a story that continues to develop and move at a high pace, so keep it locked for updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images