Deshaun Watson was the subject of numerous sexual assault lawsuits last week and now, two more have surfaced which brings the total to nine. Attorney Tony Buzbee claims there are currently 22 women who have made complaints about Watson's behavior, and the latest woman to file a lawsuit has issued some pretty hefty allegations.

In a report from TMZ, one of the women claims she was assigned a massage to Watson back in June of 2020. While at the massage, Watson got extremely inappropriate and began to grope her. Eventually, she slapped him and the massage ended soon after, with Watson paying her one-third of what she was owed.

The woman then claims that the quarterback sought her out for a second massage. As she explains, the woman didn't recognize his name on social media, as the first massage was booked through her manager. As a result, she accepted the request and when she saw him, she confronted him about his previous actions. In her story, she notes that Watson continued to be sexually aggressive the second time around and even tried to force her to perform oral sex which left her scared for her life.

Many of the stories against Watson are similar in nature, and thus far, the quarterback has denied all wrongdoing. Buzbee claims the stories have been properly vetted and that he will be bringing forth some evidence soon.

This is a story that continues to develop, so stay tuned as we will be sure to keep you updated.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

[Via]