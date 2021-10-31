Deshaun Watson is in the midst of battling 22 sexual assault lawsuits in the state of Texas. These allegations stem from 22 different massage therapists who all have similar stories of inappropriate conduct from the Texans star. These lawsuits popped up following Watson's request to be traded out of Houston, and the legal battles continue to be a hurdle when it comes to trading the quarterback.

Regardless, the Texans have been trying to find themselves a trade partner and at this point, the Miami Dolphins appear to be the most obvious option. The Dolphins want a superstar quarterback and they believe Watson would be an upgrade from Tua Tagovailoa. Having said that, the team only has a few days left to trade him as the deadline goes down on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, it appears as though Watson has only given his blessing to be traded to one team. That team is, you guessed it, the Miami Dolphins. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Watson is eager to go to Miami although he doesn't seem interested in going anywhere else. This gives the Texans limited options to work with heading into the deadline, although at this point, every fan knows the Dolphins are probably the final destination for the Texans QB.

This continues to be a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NFL world.