Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, however, he did not play a single snap last season as he was dealing with some legal issues. On Friday, many of those legal issues were squared away as he will not be facing any criminal charges for the sexual assault allegations that were brought against him.

Moving forward, Watson wants to leave the Houston Texans, and fans are curious as to who he will play for next. There have been a ton of teams placed into the rumor mill, although this week, Watson is making real moves that will bring him closer to the trade that will see him in a brand new uniform this season.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, within a 48-hour span, Watson will meet with both the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints. There are some other teams he plans on meeting with, however, those teams have not been named thus far. Based on these meetings, Watson will then go back to the Texans, who can then make a deal with the appropriate team.

There is no timeline for the trade, although it is likely to happen very soon. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NFL world.