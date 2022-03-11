Deshaun Watson will not have to face criminal charges in the nine accusations of sexual assault that were brought against him. Of course, Watson has about 22 lawsuits out against him, however, when it comes to any criminal charges, Watson will be 100 percent exempt. With that being said, Watson will most likely get to play football this season, and there is a solid chance he will be traded within the next few weeks.

This entire legal process has been quite arduous for Watson, and today, he got to speak out on how he feels about the court's recent decision. As you can see down below via reporter Aaron Wilson, Watson feels vindicated, and he is happy that the legal processes sorted itself out the way it did.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"Definitely a very emotional moment for me. I know we're far from being done handling what we need to handle on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day. I thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard," Watson said. "I thank everyone that was a part of this, of seeing and hearing both sides. That's what my team wanted was to have a fair slate of us telling our side of the story and letting the conclusion come down to what happened today and that's what the grand jury decided."

