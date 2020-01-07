The NBA's All-Star festivities are on the horizon and we're slowly but surely learning more about the All-Star Saturday Night participants. For instance, just yesterday it was reported that both Dwight Howard and Derrick Jones Jr. have agreed to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest, while two-time champion Zach LaVine and Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant are considering accepting their invitation.

On Tuesday, Shams Charania revealed Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose as the first participant in the Skills Competition, which will also take place on Saturday, February 15.

Rose, 31, is currently averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 assists per game. The former No. 1 overall pick spent his first eight years with the Chicago Bulls, which included three All-Star appearances and an MVP nod in the 2010-11 season.

There will be eight participants in total for the All-Star Skills Competition, which is a timed obstacle course that highlights each player's speed, dribbling, passing, and shooting ability. In recent years, the Skills Competition has been played in a knockout format, featuring four back court players and four front court players.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum defeated Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young to take home the crown in 2019.