Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has reportedly signed on to compete in his fourth Slam Dunk Contest next month in Chicago, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Howard headlined some of the most memorable Dunk Contest competitions against Nate Robinson during a three-year run from 2007-09, including a championship in 2008.

The 34-year old big man has appeared in 36 games for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in a little less than 20 minutes per game. It remains to be seen who Howard will be competing against at the United Center on February 15, but rumors are swirling that Memphis Grizzlies' rookie sensation Ja Morant has also received an invitation and is reportedly considering taking part.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the Dunk Contest, as well as other All-Star Saturday night festivities, as the NBA All-Star weekend is just over one month away. In the meantime, relive some of Dwight's greatest Dunk Contest moments in the video embedded below.