The 2020 NBA Dunk Contest field started to take shape on Monday morning, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard has agreed to participate in the competition for the fourth time in his career. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that the three other Dunk Contest invitees are Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant, and two-time Dunk Champ Zach LaVine.

Jones Jr., who competed in the 2017 contest, will participate this year in Chicago but it remains to be seen if LaVine and/or Morant will follow suit.

According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, LaVine is considering taking part in his third Dunk Contest in front of the hometown fans, and he'll be "more likely" to participate if he is selected to the Eastern Conference All Star team. The 24-year old high flyer captured the crown in 2015 and 2016 after outlasting Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon in dramatic fashion.

Meanwhile, Morant has already put together quite the impressive in-game dunk highlight reel in just his first 31 games. And let's not forget about that time he jumped over Kevin Love.

The 2020 Dunk Contest, taking place at the United Center in Chicago, will cap off All-Star Saturday night on February 15. We'll keep you updated with the confirmed participants once LaVine and Morant make their decision. In the meantime, relive some of LaVine's past Dunk Contest performances in the video embedded below, and let us know who you'd want to see compete if he and Ja opt out.