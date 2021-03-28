Derrick Rose has been an important piece for the New York Knicks this season although his early tenure with the team was plagued by a battle with COVID-19. Rose was very honest about the side effects he faced and how it was one of the worst things he has ever experienced. During that time, Rose ended up missing a total of 10 games, and it took him a while to get back to playing shape.

On Saturday night, Rose was able to come back to the Knicks and make an impact off the bench. The Knicks won against the Milwaukee Bucks, and Rose came away with 13 points. Following the match, while speaking to The New York Post, Rose explained what it was like to be back and how he was surprised with his conditioning.

“I felt good. The rhythm is going to come, it’s going to take some games, but my wind was good,” Rose said. “It let me know everything I was doing conditioning-wise that I was on the right track with getting back the right way. I’m just happy that we won. I was very surprised, but at the same time, that’s why I was kind of torturing myself before getting back."

The Knicks now have a record of 24-22 and they are comfortably in a playoff position. No one thought this was possible at the beginning of the year, but as Rose showed us last night, the Knicks continue to surprise people.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

[Via]