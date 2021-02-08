Derrick Rose is one of those players that every single NBA fan can root for. From the very beginning of his career, Rose was looked at as one of the best players in the league, and he even won an MVP trophy to confirm his greatness. Unfortunately, injuries eventually began to derail his career and while he is still a great addition to any team, he is far from the player he used to be. Despite all of this, he is a fan-favorite and an inspiration to anyone who is going through a tough time and needs a reason to keep going.

On Sunday, Rose was officially traded to the New York Knicks for the second time in his career. Of course, his first stint with the Knicks was short-lived due to personal reasons, although now, he is more excited than ever for this fresh start. While taking to Instagram today, Rose shared just how excited he is, and what this brand new opportunity means to him.

Per D Rose:

"What is your Personal Legend??? Are you still searching for your treasure or are you still content with working at the crystal shop... This experience we call life will always challenge you to your core. Especially if you are trying to master your craft. You got to have a special group of people to vent to and leave it there. Don't hold on to those emotions. Don't bitch or complain about the journey becuz the story is already WRITTEN. Hate, jealousy, spurious love will always be around the corner. They want you to STOP at that chapter lol. Shake that shit off and smile becuz you are a blessing. You’re breathing shorty! Stop forcing shit and Sail your way through this beautiful experience. Stop Rowing!!! Other hoopers always used to tell me that if I ever had the chance to play in the MECCA go for it. I’m getting a second chance.... Got to make this one count. But I'm built for it. What’s Pooh spelled backwards???? The shit just in my blood. Peace and Love King and Queens."

While the Knicks have typically been a bad franchise, they have shown some upside to start this year and it looks like a new era of Knicks basketball could be upon us. With Rose on the team, they will now have a veteran leader, and this is definitely looking like a promising relationship.

Dave Reginek/Getty Images