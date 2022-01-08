Chadwick Boseman's death to colon cancer in August 2020 hit everybody in the film industry hard. His most popular role as T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther inspired many youth and captivated all of its viewers.

When his death was announced, many were unaware of the ailments and illness Chadwick was battling though as he continued his career as a film star. In a recent interview with Variety, Hollywood icon Denzel Washington revealed what it was like to work with him in the time before his death, as his symptoms of cancer were near their worst: "A man among men. He suffered quietly. He made the movie, and nobody knew. I didn’t know. He never said a peep about it. He just did his job. I wondered if something was wrong because he seemed weak or tired sometimes. We had no idea, and it was nobody’s business. Good for him, keeping it to himself.”

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Washington and Boseman worked together for the 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which Viola Davis starred in. Denzel helped produce the movie and Chadwick put on a great acting performance.

When Chadwick first passed, Denzel released a statement and spoke on how special of an individual he was: "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."

It was later revealed that Chadwick powered through his cancer to continue working because of his mother's inspiration on his life. It is truly commendable how much he endured to put on special performances.

