Denzel Curry Teams Up With Slowthai On "Zatoichi"

Denzel Curry has officially returned to the fold, as the Florida rapper readies his new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Following last month's single, "Walkin," the rapper is back with previous collaborator slowthai for the Powers Pleasant-produced "Zatoichi."

The record arrives with a cinematic visual, one which transports us to Peru, where it was shot on location by Adrian Villagomez. The visual features a Montreal native, dancer Sophia Gaspard, while Denzel endures a "marathon of spiritual battle training." The video is not for a lack of breathtaking imagery, from lush greenery to waterfalls. The production starts off equally serene, before the introduction of bass and drums.

As the press release states, this record gets its name from a 1960's Japanese samurai movie character as well as Kill Bill Vol. 2. Check out the new collaboration, and let us know if you're excited for Denzel's forthcoming album.

Denzel will also be heading out on tour, announcing a string of dates both in North America and overseas. The tour kicks off in Denver on April 1, and he'll be overseas by April 29th, for his first stop in Glasgow.

Quotable Lyrics

In a place where they keep feedin' me lies, where my true demise

United once the powers combine, the world will be fine

Bulimic throwing up the peace sign, see we can all dine

Man, I ain't woke I'm just sleep-deprived, I been sick and tired

So be aware or gimme your eyes, inclined to be wise

Don't let the three six turn to a nine, wait, let me rewind

Don't let the three six hypnotize mine, so God is my guide

- Denzel