Denzel Curry Enlists Key Glock For "Walkin (Remix)"

Aron A.
June 01, 2022 10:39
Walkin (Key Glock Remix)
Denzel Curry Feat. Key Glock

The remix will be featured on "Melt My Eyez See Your Future (Deluxe)."


Denzel Curry's consistency has been put on display time and time again. The release of Melt My Eyez See Your Future affirmed that. The rapper unveiled his fifth studio album in March with appearances from T-Pain, 6lack, Rico Nasty, and more. However, he's now revving up for the official deluxe release of the project with a remix of "Walkin."

Serving as track 2 on Melt My Eyez See Your Future, "Walkin" quickly became a fan favorite. Now, he's returned with some assistance from Key Glock. The Memphis rapper's muddy flow sticks to the soulful vocal sample with resilience. Glock reflects on survival tactics in the streets while using those same methods in the industry to keep negative energy away.

Check out the official remix of "Walkin" below.

Quotable Lyrics
They say, "More money, more problems"
Shit, well, I'm like, "Okay"
Star point guard but I still don't play
Yeah, I know I'm a dawg but I still go ape

