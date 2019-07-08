The sheer energy present at a Denzel Curry concert has become the stuff of legend. Yet sometimes, such sheer exuberance can be difficult to contain. Over the weekend, Zel found himself facing the limits of his physicality, as a Dublin-based stage-dive gone awry led to a twisted ankle. Denzel confirmed as much by way of a wounded warrior photo opp, which you can check out here. Still, Curry was not about to let an injury derail his masterplan, and the Floridian rapper proceeded to take a page out of 2 Chainz' book.

Image via HNHH

Zel made sure to hold it down during his spot at the Wireless Festival, taking the stage in a wheelchair. Despite his limited mobility, he still shut it down with a spirited performance of "Ultimate," which had throngs of his fans going absolutely wild. Denzel shared footage of the performance on Twitter, along with an effective use of the wheelchair emoji.

Another Twitter user shared additional footage of Zel's Wireless adventure, which found him being wheeled onstage for a cameo appearance during Ski Mask The Slump God's set. Clearly, you can't keep a good man down. It'll only be a matter of time before Denzel Curry rises again, but until then, the show must go on.