mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Denzel Curry Assists Ice Billion Berg On "Monster In My Mirror"

Aron A.
February 03, 2020 19:18
141 Views
20
2
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Monster In My Mirror
Ice Billion Berg Feat. Denzel Curry

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ice Billion Berg and Denzel Curry get introspective on their new collaboration.


Ice Billion Berg's continued to keep his foot on the pedal over the years. The rapper came through this past week with the fifth installment in the Strictly For The Streets series. The Miami-based rapper enlisted a few artists to assist him on the project including Carol City's prodigal son, Denzel Curry. The two linked up on the song, "Monsters In My Head." The two rappers swap verses as they reveal a more vulnerable side, detailing the struggles they've faced in their lives and how they've coped and prospered through the face of adversity.

Ice Billion Berg and Denzel Curry have previously collaborated in recent times. Curry linked up with the fellow Miami native on the Zuu highlight, "CAROLMART."

Peep their new collaboration below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Fours in the air, threes in the air
Might kill a rat and throw cheese everywhere
Kingdom Hearts, got keys everywhere
Or your better give it up or bleed everywhere

Ice Billion Berg
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  141
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ice Billion Berg Denzel Curry new song new track
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Denzel Curry Assists Ice Billion Berg On "Monster In My Mirror"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject