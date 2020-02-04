Denzel Curry Assists Ice Billion Berg On "Monster In My Mirror"

Ice Billion Berg's continued to keep his foot on the pedal over the years. The rapper came through this past week with the fifth installment in the Strictly For The Streets series. The Miami-based rapper enlisted a few artists to assist him on the project including Carol City's prodigal son, Denzel Curry. The two linked up on the song, "Monsters In My Head." The two rappers swap verses as they reveal a more vulnerable side, detailing the struggles they've faced in their lives and how they've coped and prospered through the face of adversity.

Ice Billion Berg and Denzel Curry have previously collaborated in recent times. Curry linked up with the fellow Miami native on the Zuu highlight, "CAROLMART."



Quotable Lyrics

Fours in the air, threes in the air

Might kill a rat and throw cheese everywhere

Kingdom Hearts, got keys everywhere

Or your better give it up or bleed everywhere