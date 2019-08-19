Denzel Curry and J.I.D, two of the best lyricists in the game right now, have already proven their chemistry on wax. Lest we forget, "Sirens" off TA13OO was a highlight on an album chock-full of them. Luckily, both rappers have been active this year, delivering albums like Zuu and Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 to tide us over. But for those keeping track, it's no secret that Denzel and J.I.D. have been sitting on an unreleased collaboration or two. And for better or worse, they know the fans are itching to see what they've been cooking.

Images via HNHH

Today, Denzel has drawn attention to one of their latest concoctions, as previously teased during a J.I.D. livestream. In the clip, J.I.D. marvels at Zel's flow; in that regard, he's one of us. After cutting off the clip in the middle of a ridiculous rhyme-scheme, J.I.D implies that he'll be dropping it soon, given he receives the Denzel seal of approval.

Not long after, Zeltron made sure to give his blessing. "READY WHEN YOU READY," he writes, prompting even more speculation. Is this one likely to surface by the end of the week? Given how absolutely crazy it sounds, we can only hope so. I daresay a new J.I.D. project would work wonders, especially if this one is set to be part of it. Check out the snippet below.