new banger
- MusicDenzel Curry & J.I.D. Have An Absolute Banger In The StashWe need this. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicScott Storch Teases An Absolute Banger: "Who Should This Go To?"Scott Storch is nice with the keys. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug & Quavo Concoct A New Banger On IG LiveYoung Thug and Quavo showcase some spontaneous creativity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKing Los Previews Furious Return With "Purple Devil Emoji Flow"King Los dubs himself the "best rapper" while teasing an insane new banger. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGunna & Lil Uzi Vert Race Parallel At Top Speeds In ".223"Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert rap like a pair of class acts. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicScott Storch Has An Offer For 50 Cent: "We Got Another Joint To Make""We need a new school version of candy shop."By Mitch Findlay