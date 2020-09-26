Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich got together during quarantine and it seemed as though their love had blossomed quickly. In fact, just a couple of months ago, the two ended up getting engaged. While many believed things were working out between the two, things took a turn for the worse this past week when it was revealed that their engagement had been called off and that they would be breaking up. This came as a surprise to fans, and even Ehrich himself.

While taking to his Instagram story, Ehrich seemed perplexed by this saga, saying: "Imagine finding out the status of your relationship through a tabloid ... while your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Based on this news, it's clear that Lovato is the one who initiated the breakup. Sources close to the star told TMZ that it was a hard decision although it ultimately had to be made. This comes after rumors surfaced that Ehrich was being shady with his social media activity.

Regardless, finding out about your break up online certainly doesn't seem like a very fun time.

[Via]