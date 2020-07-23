Congratulations are in order for pop star Demi Lovato. The singer has had a rough few years as she's battled recovery and self-acceptance, but recently, Demi has come forward to share her journey. She's spoken about being in a better place and has reclaimed her career, jumping feet first into a new phase of her life. While there has been gossip about her personal life, Demi is laying all rumors to rest as she has announced that she will soon be headed down the aisle to wed boyfriend Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato shared the good news over on Instagram where she added a few photos of herself with her actor-singer fiancé. "I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she wrote to Max. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

The sweet words continued. "I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you," Demi added. "I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍" Swipe through the singer's photos below to get a glimpse of her massive engagement ring.