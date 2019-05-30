New England Patriots wide receiver Demaryius Thomas says he's lucky to be alive following his near-fatal February car accident. Thomas was in Denver, reportedly traveling at 70 miles per hours in a 30 miles per hour zone on Auraria Parkway near 12th Street. There were two others inside the vehicle, a man and a woman, when the SUV flipped multiple times. All three people survived, but Thomas was later arrested on charges of vehicular assault, reckless driving and not having proof of insurance. One of Thomas's passengers reportedly suffered serious bodily injuries.

"I think one of my main things after my accident is just, period is just, having another opportunity," the Super Bowl champion told TMZ. "I could have been gone, but I still get another opportunity. I wake up every morning, thank the Lord above and just thankful for just being able to do what I do. Being able to talk, walk, eat...all those things that we forget about on a daily basis. It was a tough time and it's still, you know, still going through stuff. I'm blessed. I got another opportunity. I got friends, family that love me. That's all I ask for."

In March, Thomas pleaded guilty to careless driving and received probation and 50 hours of community service. "It was important for me to accept responsibility for my careless driving," he said at the time. "I personally promise I will never again put anyone at risk with that type of driving going forward."