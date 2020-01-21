On Monday night a heartbreaking video surfaced of former NBA player Delonte West being beaten and questioned by police in Washington D.C. TMZ Sports delivered new details about the incident on Tuesday, revealing that West reportedly initiated the fight by attacking a man with a glass bottle.

According to Prince George's County Police Department, the altercation took place at approximately 9:45 am on January 20th. West and the other man reportedly knew each other and had been involved in an argument before the events captured on camera.

Per TMZ Sports:

"[The witness] told officers that she observed the handcuffed male [West] first hit the other with a glass bottle and that man responded by striking the one who had thrown the bottle several times," cops say.

In the aftermath of the disturbing video, West has received an outpouring of support from his former teammates and coaches, as well as fans and media members alike. The NBA has also offered to assist West and his family in any way, as it has become abundantly clear that the 36-year old is in desperate need of help.

West spent three seasons at St. Joseph's before making the leap to the NBA in 2004. He was selected 24th overall by the Boston Celtics and also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. West has been seen looking disheveled and homeless multiple times across Maryland and Texas since retiring from the league, but nothing quite as disturbing as the video that surfaced this week.

Former Saint Joseph's head coach, Phil Martelli, was among those who vowed to help West get back on track.