Delonte West's story has been one that NBA fans have been following for quite some time now. The former NBA player has been known to deal with mental health issues and over the last year, many had found him around Dallas, where he appeared to be homeless and begging for money. It was clear that West needed some help and fans were hoping it would come quick. Thankfully, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was reunited with Delonte, who agreed to go to a rehab facility.

Since entering rehab, West has been making strides and Cuban has even been delivering some photo updates along the way. In fact, just a couple of days ago, Cuban took to Twitter with a photo of West who was seen amongst friends, throwing the frisbee around and kayaking.

"Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing," Cuban wrote.

Recently, an Instagram user by the name of OG__Chris19 came through with yet another update in regard to West, except this time, West can actually be seen out on a basketball court shooting some hoops. The former basketball player seemed at home on the court as he dribbled around without a care in the world.

West's road to recovery will certainly be a long one although it's clear he is on the right path to getting better.

Harry How/Getty Images