When it comes to resect, Deion Sanders is not playing around. The NFL legend boasts several successes throughout his career including multiple awards and honors, as well as Super Bowl and Pro Bowl wins, but Jackson State University's head coach is going viral and it isn't because of his accomplishments. An exchange at the SWAC Media Day in Birmingham was the epicenter of an awkward moment when Sanders checked a reporter for referring to him by his first name only.

A reporter for the Clarion-Ledger named Nick Suss was speaking to Sanders but the football icon didn't appreciate his first name being used. “You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick,'” Sanders said of the University of Alabama’s coach. “Don’t call me Deion.”



Jason Miller / Stringer / Getty Images

“If you call Nick, 'Nick,' you’ll get cussed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me. Treat me like Nick." Suss ignored Sanders and called him "Deion" once again, and that was when the JSU coach reportedly walked out of the interview. Later, Suss defended his actions and explained why he didn't heed Sanders's warning.

“When I interview people, I call them by their first name,” Suss revealed. “Whether it’s someone I’ve been working with for years or someone I’m talking to for the first time. This is true of the coaches and players on the Ole Miss beat, the coaches and players at Mississippi State and Southern Miss when I help out covering their teams and, as recently as January, even Sanders, too.”

