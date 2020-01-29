It appears Deion Sanders ain’t too happy with the growing number of NFL players being selecting into the Hall Of Fame. In a recent interview on the Dan Patrick Show, Deion voiced his displeasure for the amount of players being elected into the hall, and he believes its watering down the honor.

“What is a Hall of Famer now? Is it a guy who played a long time?” Sanders said. “It’s so skewed now. Once upon a time, a Hall of Famer was a player who changed the darn game, who made you want to reach in your pocket and pay your admission to see that guy play. That’s not a Hall of Famer anymore. Every Tom, Dick and Harry, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer, you’re a Hall of Famer. They let everybody in this thing. It’s not exclusive anymore. And I don’t like it.”

Sanders added that he doesn’t think there should be a minimum number of new Hall of Famers each year. The Hall has enshrined at least six new members in every class since 2006, and Sanders thinks that’s too many. “It should be based on, ‘Are you that guy?’ Not just because we have to meet a quota,” Sanders added.

Check out his comments below (1:55 mark) and let us know what you think. Is Primetime right here or is he overreacting?