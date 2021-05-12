Regardless of how things might have concluded for the once-mighty label, Death Row Records will forever remain one of hip-hop's most iconic musical dynasties. Having spawned classic albums like Dr. Dre's The Chronic, 2Pac's All Eyez On Me, The Lady Of Rage's Necessary Roughness, Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle, and Tha Dogg Pound's Dogg Food, their output will forever remain a beloved and revisited chapter of rap history.

As such, the label has officially launched a virtual museum tour titled The Death Row Experience, available to check out right here. In addition to the virtual tour, a specially curated soundtrack lined with hits from the label's repertoire provides the soundtrack. Visually, the Experience was brought together by Flux88 Studios and TillaVision, who incorporated thirty easter eggs for fans to unpack in honor of the label's 30-year history.

Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

Sean Stevenson, eOne’s EVP & GM, offered a few words on the digital tour. “Death Row is one of the most influential labels in hip hop," he explains. 30 years later, its musical legacy continues to make an impact in music and beyond. We are excited to celebrate this anniversary and highlight the label’s seminal albums and accomplishments throughout the year.” And that's only the beginning -- on the 30th day of every applicable month, the virtual exhibit will incorporate additional easter eggs and areas, with a floor plan hinting at what's to come.

“We're laying the groundwork for infinitely explorable space fans can enjoy their favorite Death Row Records music and memories," explains TillaVision, the company behind the museum. "We've gamified the site by adding a scavenger hunt and incorporated NFT sales, exclusive merch, and even working phone lines that fans can call. We created the Death Row experience to honor the artists and entertain the fans. Enjoy this first look into the expanding Death Row virtual universe."

Check out The Death Row Experience right here, and share your thoughts on the museum below.