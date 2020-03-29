One passenger is dead and over a dozen more are injured, following a subway fire in New York City on a northbound 2 train. The New York Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The fire began at 3:15 AM Friday. The train was ablaze as it pulled into the station at West 110th Street and Lenox Avenue. Authorities expect foul play as evidence at the scene points to the fire being intentionally set. Authorities suspect the hypothetical arsonist to be involved in two separate fires at subway stations from earlier that morning.

17 people, five of whom are firefighters, were injured. 36-year-old train operator Garrett Goble has been pronounced dead.

"Absolutely heartbroken to share the news that one of our New York City Transit family members passed away as a result of an incident this morning," Interim New York City Transit president Sarah Feinberg told CBS Local. "We are devastated by this. This is a hard moment for New York City Transit. A devastating incident. Our hearts and prayers are with our families, with our workforce, and with the family of and loved ones of our family member who has passed away… This is another horrific moment for our family."

The MTA has announced a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

[Via]