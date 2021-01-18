When it comes to hip-hop legacies, few garner more interest than that of Death Row Records, Suge Knight's legendary label that housed Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 2Pac Shakur, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, and more. By now, it's no secret that the label's storied one was rife with conflict, sometimes even violence -- it's no wonder that many look back on Death Row with such fascination. Now, fans have a chance at getting an interesting account, thanks to the brand new book from Daz Dillinger and Chris Cobbs, DPG 4 Life.

As explained on the back sleeve, DPG 4 Life is a "collection of high-caliber, interconnected short stories based on actual events, a retelling of the controversial story of the 90s hip-hop rap music record label Death Row as depicted through the eyes of rappers Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus, "Ricardo "Kurupt" Brown, and Delmar "Daz Dillinger" Arnaud." In addition, the book also "discusses working conditions under Marion "Suge" Knight and the releases of the critically acclaimed albums 1993 Doggystyle, 1996's Tha Doggfather, and 1995's Dogg Food.

Those interested in checking it out can hit up Daz's official store right here, where a signed copy of DPG 4 Life Vol 1 is available for $99.99 U.S. dollars. While pricey, it should be noted that the book is indeed limited-edition, which likely means that it will become somewhat of a collector's item for hip-hop historians. After all, Daz Dillinger is a legend in the game, and given everything he's experienced in his career, there's no doubt that he's got stories for days. Especially if Kurupt's recent retelling of his initial high-stakes Death Row audition is any indication.