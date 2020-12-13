Daz Dillinger & Capone Recruit Their Group Mates Kurupt & N.O.R.E. For "Guidelines"

Daz Dillinger and Capone are repping their coasts and combining to create a joint project together. For their new single, both rappers recruited their original group mates, Kurupt and N.O.R.E. All the legendary veteran energy on "Guidelines" makes it a cool posse cut. A funky instrumental that finds strength in an earthy horn and sinister pianos lays the backdrop for these vets to talk their game.

The single comes along with a new music video where Daz, Capone, Kurupt, and N.O.R.E. showcase their coasts. Quick cut scenes and neon lights give this video a real city vibe as B-roll of hood defining settings pop up to remind listeners this track is meant to highlight east and west. Although "Guidelines" will most likely go under the radar in most circles, it's a fun and energetic track that should be in your playlist.

Quotable Lyrics

Shit crazy like a Portuguese wrestler

No gas when I ride, I'm something like a Tesla

I gave out free coke when I used to need a tester

White girl from Rego Park, think her name Vanessa