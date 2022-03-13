Dax Reflects On His Relationship With Liquor On "Dear Alcohol"

On his latest release, 27-year-old Nigerian-Canadian rapper Dax reflects on his toxic relationship with alcohol, admitting to the times in his life when he "got wasted" because he didn't want to be alone with himself.

"Let's make an impact..." Dax wrote on YouTube while promoting "Dear Alcohol". "This one is very personal to me. Share this with everyone and anyone... You never know who is suffering in silence. Love you all."

Over in the comment section, people have been sharing touching stories of their own journeys to sobriety. "I'm 7 days sober today. It might not sound like much, but from someone that drake every day for the last 10 years it's huge. It's a battle every day, but it's a battle I'll fight."

"As a guy who went from being a depressed alcoholic to recently almost never drinking… this song was an amazing reminder from where I was to where I am now. To anyone who feels this song into depths unknown… you got this," another listener added.

Stream "Dear Alcohol" below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Repeat the cycle everyday I gotta start with a drink

My life been getting sorta crazy and I don't wanna think

I look myself right in the mirror and I don't even blink

Then I get angry take the rest and pour it right in the sink

