Dawn Richard Releases "Loose Your Mind" Exclusively Through Adult Swim

Thomas Galindo
November 03, 2021 15:31
Loose Your Mind
Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard adds the thirtieth track, "Loose Your Mind," to the Adult Swim Singles playlist.


Adult Swim reveres itself as the unfiltered voice of today's rebellious young adults. In addition to their primary television responsibilities, they enjoy dipping their toes into the music industry, hosting music festivals and taking part in exclusive releases.

Adult Swim tapped Dawn Richard for their 2021 Adult Swim Singles campaign this week. Dawn released single "Loose Your Mind" in partnership with Adult Swim, making it track 30 of their compilation playlist.

"Loose Your Mind" spans just less than three minutes, truly displaying Dawn Richard's charisma and vocal creativity. The dance track utilizes groovy synths and several layered vocals to make for a compelling listen.

The New Orleans native employs seductive lyricism and a clever double entendre on the hook to tempt her desired listener to join her for a good time.

This track adds a great deal of value to the Adult Swim Singles collection already chock full of notable artists such as Soccer Mommy, Kero Kero Bonito and Iceage.

The release of "Loose Your Mind" comes just two weeks before Adult Swim's free virtual music festival taking place on Nov. 12-13, where Dawn Richards will be performing. 

Directly after the virtual fest, the in-person second annual Adult Swim Festival will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 15-16, featuring performances from Young Thug, Vince Staples, Lil Nas X and more.

Quotable Lyrics
I'll make you lose, loose your mind
Baby I can give you what you want tonight
I feel it in my bones (Hey)
I know it look good

Ahead of the Adult Swim Festival, check out "Loose Your Mind" by Dawn Richard below.

