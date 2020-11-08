A full-version of Davido's highly-anticipated song, "Holy Ground," featuring Nicki Minaj, has leaked on the internet. A shorter two-minute version of the track had previously found its way onto social media as well.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Davido previously teased the track in an interview with Gbemi and Segun on Beat FM: "Before this song, I had never spoken with Nicki. We were in a club in Abuja and I was really drunk and I had also just recorded this song. I was like 'Nicki will kill this song.'

"So I took my phone and DMed her. I said, 'Nicki, I got a song for us. It's gon' go number one, I promise you' in those exact words. The next morning, [I saw a message from her which read], 'send it.' The next day, she sent it..."

Nicki Minaj has been on a hot streak this week, also teaming with NBA YoungBoy for the single "What That Speed Bout?!" She spoke about working on the song on Twitter earlier this week: "YoungBoy was rlly dope. Chill. Laid back. Sweet. rlly fuk wit his vibe. Didn’t do the most on set, more mature than I thought he’d be. He was on gangsta time."

Davido's upcoming album A Better Time which drops on November 13. Check out the leaked version of "Holy Ground" here.

