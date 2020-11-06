Since giving birth to her first (real) son on September 30th, Minaj has retreated from the music scene, focusing solely on taking care of her and husband Kenneth Petty’s newborn baby. Minaj has largely kept the baby away from the public eye, sharing only a glimpse of Baby Petty’s foot on the Gram a few weeks after giving birth, but Friday morning she took to Twitter to answer a few fan questions about motherhood.

Minaj also shed light on what it was like working with NBA YoungBoy on their track “What That Speed Bout,” which was released last night (November 5) and features production from Mike WiLL Made-It.

When asked what it was like working with YoungBoy, Minaj responded, "YoungBoy was rlly dope. Chill. Laid back. Sweet. rlly fuk wit his vibe. Didn’t do the most on set, more mature than I thought he’d be. He was on gangsta time."

Helmed by two artists with some of the highest music output rates in the industry (YoungBoy has released 16 mixtapes and two studio albums since 2015 alone), and assisted by one of the top producers in the game, the single certainly has next-big-hit potential.

Minaj also spoke on eventually introducing her son to the rest of the world, saying, "lol. Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? he’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy."



Check out her Q&A in full below.