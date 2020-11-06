Mike WiLL Made-It Calls On NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj For "What That Speed Bout?!"

New mom Nicki Minaj is quietly enjoying her first months with her newborn, but that doesn't mean her releases have paused. The rapper is one of the hardest working emcees in the business, so her collaborations can hit streaming services at any moment—even as she takes a step away from the limelight to tend to more pressing personal matters. We recently received her remix to Sada Baby's viral hit "Whole Lotta Choppas," and now her collaboration with NBA YoungBoy and Mike WiLL Made-It is ready to make its appearance.

Fans have been expecting this joint track for some time so it doesn't come as a major surprise to hear these two on a song together. Mike WiLL Made-It leads the way, adding another high-profile single to his growing list of accomplishments. Give "What That Speed Bout?!" a few streams and let us know what you think of NBA YoungBoy and Nicki Minaj joining forces.

Quotable Lyrics

If he got seen out with me, it's a big look

Word to Pop, body smokin' like a big blunt

Some big d*ck, only thing that a b*tch want

Left the lot, with a big body, thick thot

All my n*ggas in the spot, you can get got

This that forty vaccine you could get shot