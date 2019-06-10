Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is reportedly expected to make a “total recovery” after suffering a gunshot wound while at a club in the Dominican Republic.

ESPN's Marly Rivera provided the following update on Monday morning:

"His father addressed reporters last night and said that Ortiz had no damage to any organs, but his assistant told ESPN that doctors had to continue working on him late into the night and parts of organs had to be treated/removed. Ortiz is currently in intensive care, but considered stable."

According to reports, Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time Sunday at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo.

The gunman was later identified as 25-year old Eddy Feliz Garcia, who was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. He suffered a cranium contusion and trauma to his thorax, left knee and right leg, according to the Dominican Republic's National Health Service (h/t ESPN). He was treated at the Dario Contreras Hospital in Santo Domingo and then released to police custody.