Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz has been reportedly shot at a club in the Dominican Republic. ESPN reports that the baseball vet has been transported to a local hospital after being shot in the back.

While ESPN's Jeff Passan originally reported that Ortiz was shot in the leg with several other reports suggesting that it was apart of a botched robbery attempt, Boston reporter Justin Dougherty that the shot was allegedly the result of an altercation, not a robbery attempt. He adds that Ortiz was actually shot once in the back with the bullet exiting through his stomach, but is in stable condition.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Felix Durán Mejia, a spokesman for the Dominican National Police, has confirmed with CNN that the shooting was "an incident that took place at Dial Discotheque in Santo Domingo." Durán Mejia adds that Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached Ortiz directly. The suspect is in police custody at this time.

Reports add that the motorcyclist was immediately attacked by bystanders after Ortiz was shot.

The 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, also known as Big Papi, made his MLB debut in 1997. He would play a total of 20 seasons before retiring with the Red Sox in 2016.