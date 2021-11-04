Barstool Sports Founder and Owner Dave Portnoy has been at the center of numerous controversies over the years. His publication has been consistently criticized for its sexist and sometimes racist culture, and it's been hard for the brand to escape those attributes. In fact, Portnoy has at times embraced Barstool's reputation, which has made critics that much more angry.

Now, in a piece from Julia Black of Business Insider, Portnoy is being accused of sexual assault by numerous women, with one of them being as young as 19 years old. According to these women's accounts, Portnoy would invite them over for sex, and while things would start off consensually, he would then allegedly proceed to get aggressive and wouldn't stop when told "no" or "it hurts." One woman even told her friend in a text message “It was so rough I felt like I was being raped … I was literally screaming in pain.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for E11EVEN

All of the allegations were quite similar to one another, and it didn't take long for the story to trend online. That's when Portnoy issued a 12-minute statement on his Twitter account, where he called the Business Insider a report a "hit piece" that was trying to destroy him through woke cancel culture.

“I know I’ve never done anything weird with a girl ever,” Portnoy said. He went on to say that one of the women still wanted to hang out with him after their first meet-up, while also claiming that none of the other women told him to stop.

This continues to be a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details.

[Via]