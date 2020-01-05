Saturday night, Dave Grohl and fellow Nirvana bandmates Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear reunited for a one-off benefit concert in Los Angeles, according to Spin.

Performing at Art of Elysium’s Heaven Is Rock and Roll gala, the group was joined by Beck and St. Vincent.

The set was only five songs in length and included some of Nirvana's most popular tracks. The night began with “Lithium,” followed by “In Bloom,” “Been a Son,” and “Heart-Shaped Box.” The performance was capped off with a cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World,” which Nirvana famously covered during their MTV Unplugged in New York set.

For “Heart-Shaped Box," Grohl introduced his 13-year-old daughter who helped the group perform by taking lead.

This is the third time the band has reunited in recent years, having performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2014 as well as at Cal Jam 2018.

Nirvana released three albums (Bleach, Nevermind, and In Utero) during their seven active years. Their explosion onto the mainstream after the release of their 1991 album, Nevermind, helped launch grunge into a world-wide known genre that defined the sound of the '90s and put Seattle on the map as a music scene.