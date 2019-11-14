Following the release of his official debut album, Dave East continues his press run with some bars for the LA Leakers. Hoodied up in blue, Dave East wastes little time in exuding pure New York lyricist energy. Opting to hold it down on an Ol' Dirty Bastard classic, the Survival rapper makes sure to shout out the fallen Wu-Tang legend. As "Brooklyn Zoo" kicks off, Dave East sets up a flawless scheme from the jump.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

"I'm the spliff holder, grip holder on big posters, Billboard showing my features I'm for the culture," he raps, proving that the LA Leakers don't miss when lining up lyricists. He takes a moment to scowl, a scowl so intense it's basically a bar. And then he's back at it again. "No time to act cute, mafia pull up in black suits," warns Dave. "We ain't flashing guns, these gats shoot." As he hits his second wind, he queues up another crazy scheme. "Saved a bunch of my n***as they look at me like Harriet," he raps. "Broke was so embarrassing I cleared it up like Claritin." Suffice it to say, the man snaps, effectively bringing pure East Coast swagger to the west coast.

Be sure to support Dave East and show some love to Survival right here.